Some 7-Eleven bistro salads recalled

DALLAS - The maker of ready-to-eat salads sold through 7-Eleven convenience stores is recalling some of the salads because of possible salmonella and listeria threats.



Prime Deli Corp. is recalling ready-to-eat salads containing bacon that were made Saturday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service officials said.

The salads are 11.2-ounce and 9.6-ounce plastic clamshell packages of 7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad with Bacon with the best-by date of "Tuesday 1016." The affected products also bear the establishment number "EST. 13553" inside the USDA inspection mark.



The salads were shipped to 7-Eleven stores throughout the state of Texas.



The food vendor, based in Lewisville, Texas, issued the recall after it was notified that the corn used in the product was being recalled because of listeria and salmonella concerns.

