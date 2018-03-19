Stem cells extend stroke treatment window

MIAMI - In an instant, a stroke can leave a person debilitated and dependent on others.

While some clinical trials focus on extending the window of time in which patients can receive life-saving drugs, researchers are now also using stem cells to repair damage to patients' brains.

Julian Fowles was a busy entertainment lawyer who loved to dance until he suffered a stroke about five years ago.

"I lost use of my legs and left arm. My face fell," Fowles said.

Experts say the effects of a stroke can be reversed if the patient gets to the hospital within a 24-hour window. Julian didn't seek help until the next day.

"Speech can be slurred or lost, eyesight can be affected," said Dileep Yavagal, MD, director of interventional neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Now, there's new hope for patients: Stem cell treatments are undergoing clinical trials.

"These are the building blocks of our bodies," Yavagal said.

University of Miami researchers are conducting a clinical trial by injecting stem cells from healthy donors into the damaged areas of patients' brains.

"We can actually get the brain to start to heal, regenerate neurons and, for the first time, produce improvement in these patients symptoms," said Jonathan Jagid, MD, of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of Miami Health System.

The minimally-invasive procedure is done through a 1-inch incision in the skull.

"With the idea that the cells will stimulate repair of the stroke area," Yavagal said.

They may also be able to strengthen weak limbs.

Fowles had the procedure done last July. Because it's a double-blind study, he doesn't know whether he got the stem cells or not.

"I'm looking forward to some change," Fowles said.

He feels stronger every day, rowing as part of his rehab.

Fowles hopes the stem cells are helping him and will someday help others recovering from stroke.

The ACTISsIMA trial is for patients between the ages of 18 and 85 who have suffered a stroke in the previous six months to seven and a half years.

There are 60 clinical sites across the country.

For more information on the study, please send an email to actissimaum@gmail.com.

