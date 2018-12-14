Taking some simple steps can help stop diabetes

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are about 425-million people around the world living with diabetes, which is expected to grow to 629-million by the year 2045.

Did you know that if you are overweight, you are seven times more likely to develop diabetes?

But according to a Harvard study, you can cut your diabetes risk in half if you lose seven to 10 percent of your body weight. To shed those excess pounds, choose healthier options.

One study found eating an extra two servings of whole grains a day decreased the risk of Type 2 diabetes by 21 percent. Also, eat fewer servings of processed meats. Just two slices of bacon or one hot dog increased diabetes risk by 51 percent.

"The other tremendous thing that needs to be evaluated with one is how active we are," said Ryan Sanders, RDN, CDE at UF Health Shands Hospital.

Inactivity is linked to Type 2 diabetes. Every two hours you spend in front of the TV increases your chances of diabetes by 20 percent.

But if you go for a brisk walk for 30 minutes, five days a week, you can cut your risk by 30 percent.

"There are strategies to help prevent the onset of Type 2 from pre-diabetes," Sanders said.

Bottom line: stay lean and active to stay healthy and keep diabetes at bay.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a one-minute test that you can take to check your risk for developing diabetes.

Click here to take the test.

