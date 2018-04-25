TB case reported at Brandeis High School

SAN ANTONIO - A case of tuberculosis has been reported at Brandeis High School, officials said Wednesday.

According to a letter sent to parents from Principal Geri Berger, one person tested positive for the illness. Officials aren't saying whether the infected individual is a student or staff member to protect the person's privacy.

The individual is reported to be in stable condition and not at school, and will not return to campus until the infection is cured, the letter said.

Tuberculosis is an illness caused by bacteria resulting in an infection that usually affects the lungs.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is attempting to identify students and staff who may have been potentially exposed and have them screened as a precautionary measure.

Parents of students identified as being potentially exposed will be contacted by letter from Metro Health officials. Parents who don't receive a letter means that their child was not potentially exposed to the illness.

Two community informational meetings will be held to answer questions and explain procedures.

The meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Brandeis High School Auditorium and 10 a.m. Tuesday in the LGI room.

For more information, contact the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Chest Clinic at 210-207-8823.

tb-letter-brandeis.pdf by David Ibanez on Scribd

