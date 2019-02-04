Three measles cases confirmed in Houston area

HOUSTON - Three people in the Houston area have contracted measles, Harris County Public Health officials said Monday.

The patients, two boys under the age of 2 and a woman between the ages of 25 and 35, reside in northwest Harris County, officials said.

There are currently six confirmed reports of measles cases in the state of Texas.

Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children, officials said.

Measles is an airborne virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person and can be spread through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms include:

High fever.

Runny nose.

Cough.

Red, watery eyes.

Sore throat followed by a rash breakout three to five days after symptoms begin.

Measles is highly contagious, and if one person has it, 9 out of 10 people around that person will also become infected if they have not yet vaccinated, officials said. About 1 out of 4 people who get measles will be hospitalized.

Measles is prevented through the combination measles, mumps, and rubella, or MMR, vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children get two doses in order to be fully protected.

The first dose is administered at between 12 through 15 months of age and the second dose at between 4 and 6 years of age.

