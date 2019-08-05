Top chef helps children shed pounds

ORLANDO, Fla. - In the United States, 14% of children under the age of 5 are already considered obese and 25% of all children under the age of 19 are obese.

Adolescence is the time to form healthy habits.

There's a new trend in schools and hospitals to capitalize on the expertise of professionally trained chefs to transform lives.

Priann Franco grew up feeling insecure about her body.

"I would like to wear what other girls wear, but it just made me feel really low and down about myself," Priann said.

At 16 years old and weighing 170 pounds, Priann was ready for change.

Her pediatrician recommended the weight and wellness programs at AdventHealth in Orlando.

Edwin Cabrera, executive consulting chef of AdventHealth's Center for Nutritional Excellence, could be the not-so-secret ingredient to this program's success.

Trained at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute in Arizona, and formerly with nationally-recognized restaurants like Morton's of Chicago and Canyon Ranch Health Spa, Cabrera now teaches how to make food taste fantastic and still allow for weight loss.

"We just talk about cholesterol. We just talk about saturated fat. So they start understanding what to choose," Cabrera said.

Cabrera said the key to healthy eating is prepping ahead of time with a focus on getting key vitamins and minerals from whole foods, not processed foods.

"If you're not eating anything, any fruits and vegetables, it doesn't matter if it's organic or not because that's what you have to start doing," he said.

After losing 10 pounds and shedding eight inches around her waist, Priann has donated many of her older, larger clothes to Goodwill.

Her mother, Indira Brown, joined her daughter and has also lost 10 pounds.

"I thought before, 'Like broccoli in my dinner and not rice?' But now I say. 'OK, broccoli is cool,'" Brown said.

The AdventHealth for Children Weight Management and Wellness Program is for children ages 5 to 17, who are referred by a pediatrician. The program lasts six months and is usually covered by insurance but, if not, the self-pay rate is $63.

Copyright 2019 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.