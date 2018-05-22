WATCH LIVE: SA victims hold press conference on Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada

SAN ANTONIO - Victims of a McAllen-based doctor with a San Antonio office who allegedly administered chemotherapy and other toxic medications to people based on false diagnosis are holding a press conference.

Jorge Zamora-Quezada, 61, is accused in an international money laundering scheme and health care fraud totaling $240 million. Zamora-Quezada appeared before a court Monday and is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, five counts of health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. His detention hearing will be Tuesday.

PREVIOUSLY: FBI estimates doctor victimized 'thousands' of people, many undocumented immigrants

"The allegations that Zamora-Quezada violated his oath to do no harm by administering unnecessary chemotherapy and other toxic medications to patients with serious diseases -- including some of the most vulnerable victims imaginable -- are almost beyond comprehension," acting Assistant Attorney General John Cronan said.

WERE YOU A PATIENT OF DR. ZAMORA-QUEZADA?

The FBI is trying to identify other possible victims of Zamora-Quezada and his co-conspirators.

Those who were a patient of Zamora-Quezada's from 2000 through May 2018 and believe they may have been affected by his or his co-conspirators alleged crimes, can contact the FBI at 1-833-432-4873, option 8, or email the taskforce at ZamoraPatient@fbi.gov.

"The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance services and resources," according to a release from the DOJ.

The FBI has bilingual victim services representatives and agents that can provide information to non-English speakers.

THERE COULD BE THOUSANDS OF VICTIMS, FBI SAYS

The FBI estimated that Zamora-Quezada victimized "thousands" over at least 18 years, many likely undocumented, non-English speakers.

Officials said they aren't concerned about the immigration status of victims and that they won't be asked to testify if they don't want to.

The FBI said many victims could be "Winter Texans," who were in the Rio Grande Valley and are now across the U.S.

