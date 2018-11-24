Weighted blankets growing in popularity, can provide health benefits

HOUSTON - Lindsay Willrich works in education, and after a long day, she said, a weighted blanket put her right to sleep!

"I thought it was great! It was very comfortable (and) I felt very relaxed when I had it on," Willrich said.

Willrich said during her years of teaching, she's known students to use weighted blankets for anxiety, ADHD and autism sensory issues.

In fact, Audrey Omenson, clinical director of the Nick Finnegan Counseling Center, said that's how they gained popularity.

The science behind a weighted blanket goes much deeper than just feeling nice. Omenson said the pressure sensation connects to part of the brain's sensory system you probably don't even know exists.

