Black Friday 2019: Hours, deals, everything you need to know

Once the turkey is packed up in leftover containers and the pumpkin pie is all gone, it's time to get in your car and do some shopping, because Black Friday deals are here, and they're better than ever.

It doesn't matter if you're looking for a new flat-screen TV to hang up on the wall or a state-of-the-art air fryer to add to your collection of kitchen gadgets; it's practically a guarantee that one of your favorite stores will have a deal on whatever your heart is desiring.

There are so many shopping options on Black Friday, so we decided to help you out and collect some of the best deals. Now you have a handy guide to the biggest shopping day of the year.

Since so many stores have a massive number of deals, we just linked to their Black Friday websites below, so you can see all your options. We also took a minute to call out a promotion that we thought was particularly doorbusting.

Happy shopping!

Best deal: 75-inch Samsung TV for $749.99.

Best deal: $10 off Apple AirPods.

Best deal: Up to 50% off select footwear.

Best deal: Up to two free power tools or batteries with a select tool kit purchase.

Best deal: Keurig K-Select for $59.99.

Best deal: Fitbit for $99.99.

Best deal: Up to 40% off select refrigerators.

Best deal: 40% off shoes and boots.

Best deal: Hunter rain boots for $99.90.

Best deal: Buy one, get one on dog treats and chews with Pals Rewards.

Best deal: Up to 50% off on cookware.

Best deal: Apple AirPods for $135.

Best deal: Instant Pot for $64.95.

Who's open when?

As always, it’s probably smartest to confirm your nearest store’s hours before heading out on Black Friday, but here’s what we found so far regarding what retailers will be open and when.