Check the sex offender registry before heading out to trick-or-treat

SAN ANTONIO - Halloween is approaching and trick-or-treat safety is a top priority every year for parents and law enforcement.

It’s important to check the sex offender registry every year prior to Halloween to see which houses might be unsafe for trick-or-treating.

There are more than 900,000 registered sex offenders in the United States, including more than 99,000 in Texas -- many convicted of crimes against minors, according to OffenderWatch.

You can view a map on the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry website to view offenders in your area and ensure everyone has a safe Halloween. View the registry here.

Tips for Trick-Or-Treating:

Map out your trick-or-treat route ahead of time and check the sex offender registry to see which houses should be avoided.

Travel in groups that have at least one adult who can help supervise and keep kids on a safe route.

Only trick-or-treat in neighborhoods with which you are familiar.

Never enter homes when trick-or-treating.

Avoid homes where people’s porch lights have been turned off.

Don’t wear costumes with guns and knives that could be mistaken for the real thing.

Costumes should have light reflectors to help drivers see trick-or-treaters in the dark. Flashlights and glowing jewelry are also encouraged for the same reason.

State guidelines for Texas do not prohibit sex offenders who are not on probation or parole from decorating their homes or handing out candy.

