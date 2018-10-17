Pediatric patients celebrate Halloween early

SAN ANTONIO - The spirit of Halloween shined through Tuesday at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio as hospital staff and Spirit Halloween hosted a party, complete with superheroes, princesses and other costumed characters.

Nathalia Powell, 14, was excited to pick out a costume for the party.

"We have a can-can dancer and then we have a pink wig," she said.

Since Nathalia was 1 year old, she has had to undergo surgery for scoliosis every six months, so the party was a nice break for her.

"Here in the Child Life Department, it's our goal to make sure they are not missing any milestones or holidays," said child life coordinator Jessica Clayton. "We want to make sure they still have these memories as a family despite being in the hospital."

While getting their faces painted and picking out costumes, many children and their families had a good time getting out of their rooms.

"Halloween is a big holiday for everybody, because with the amount of sales and everything we do at our stores," said Spirit Halloween store manager George Barrera. "So, we wanted to pass it on to people who don't have the time to come out of the hospital."

Now that Nathalia has her costume, she's hoping to get out of the hospital soon, so she can celebrate with her family at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Spirit Halloween is planning to host about 100 Halloween parties at partner hospitals across the country.

