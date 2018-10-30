Halloween

Texas has more ghost towns than any other state

Wilson County leads state with 31 ghost towns

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - All over the nation there are places that once were booming with business and full of people, but now are ghost towns. 

New research by Geotab reveals that Texas is home to more ghost towns, than any other state; 511 to be exact.

Of that number, Wilson County, just southeast of San Antonio, has the most of any other county in the state.

According to that latest research, Wilson County has 31 ghost towns.

Here is a list of those once-vibrant communities: 

  1. Alum
  2. Boldtville
  3. Caddo
  4. Calaveras
  5. Canada Verde
  6. Carpenter
  7. Darilek
  8. Denhawken
  9. Dewees
  10. Doseido Colony
  11. Eagle Creek
  12. Fairview
  13. Grass Pond Colony
  14. Graytown
  15. Guilford
  16. Kicaster
  17. Kosciusko 
  18. Las Cabras 
  19. Las Islas 
  20. Loire 
  21. Marcelina 
  22. Nockenut 
  23. Pandora 
  24. Plummer Crossing 
  25. Ridout 
  26. Sandy Hills 
  27. Saspamco 
  28. Sunnyside 
  29. Sutherland Springs 
  30. Three Oaks 
  31. Union Valley 

Here's a map of more than 3,000 ghost towns across the nation.

 

Ghost Towns of America
Click the image to open the full interactive version (via Geotab).

