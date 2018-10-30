Texas has more ghost towns than any other state

SAN ANTONIO - All over the nation there are places that once were booming with business and full of people, but now are ghost towns.

New research by Geotab reveals that Texas is home to more ghost towns, than any other state; 511 to be exact.

Of that number, Wilson County, just southeast of San Antonio, has the most of any other county in the state.

According to that latest research, Wilson County has 31 ghost towns.

Here is a list of those once-vibrant communities:

Alum Boldtville Caddo Calaveras Canada Verde Carpenter Darilek Denhawken Dewees Doseido Colony Eagle Creek Fairview Grass Pond Colony Graytown Guilford Kicaster Kosciusko Las Cabras Las Islas Loire Marcelina Nockenut Pandora Plummer Crossing Ridout Sandy Hills Saspamco Sunnyside Sutherland Springs Three Oaks Union Valley

Here's a map of more than 3,000 ghost towns across the nation.



Click the image to open the full interactive version (via Geotab).

