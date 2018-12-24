Monday is National Eggnog Day

Christmas Eve is National Eggnog Day.

Some say "Yum" while others say "Yuck!"

But the drink made with milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs and spices is a staple around the holidays.

Those looking to be even more festive may add a splash of liquor as well.

Despite the relative simple ingredients, it's not always easy to nail the perfect recipe.

Share your favorite recipe with the hashtag #NationalEggnogDay on social media.

