Holidays

Monday is National Eggnog Day

Share your favorite recipe on social media

Copyright 2018 CNN

Christmas Eve is National Eggnog Day.

Some say "Yum" while others say "Yuck!"

Related content

But the drink made with milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs and spices is a staple around the holidays.

Those looking to be even more festive may add a splash of liquor as well.

Despite the relative simple ingredients, it's not always easy to nail the perfect recipe.

Share your favorite recipe with the hashtag #NationalEggnogDay on social media.

Copyright 2018 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.