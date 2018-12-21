What to keep in mind before preparing your own fireworks display

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Every shelf at an Alamo Fireworks mega store is stocked and ready for the rush ahead of New Year’s Day, yet the aisles are empty, for now.

Amanda Hine, who operates the store, said she expects a slow but steady flow of customers since the fireworks season just started Thursday, so now is the best time to stock up.

“Come early, definitely come early,” Hine said. “It gets busy, busy, busy on the 30th and 31st.”

Yet this year, she expects the rush could begin as early as Dec. 28.

Hine said that if you wait until then, “You’re going to have long lines. You’re not going to have the variety.”

In the business for more than a decade, Hine said fireworks are now more colorful, varied and safer. But, she said, setting off fireworks also requires using some common sense to avoid injury and fire hazards.

Hine said, for starters, since using fireworks is illegal within the city limits, extra precautions are needed in rural areas.

“If it’s too dry, if there’s too much brush, that’s not where you want to be,” Hine said. “Always have water just in case, because you never know.”

It’s also best to wait until winds are calm, she said. Otherwise, not only can some fire cause fires, the fireworks can go out if the wind is blowing.

She also said that, unless certain fireworks are meant to be handheld, doing so can be very risky.

Hine said children also never should be allowed to set off fireworks themselves.

Adult supervision is a necessity, she said, to make sure the little ones stay a safe distance away.

Alamo Fireworks has additional safety information on its website.

