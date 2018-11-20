Republican Party of Bexar County teams up with nonprofit to donate turkeys, hams to those in need

SAN ANTONIO - The Republican Party of Bexar County teamed up with a local nonprofit to help those in need celebrate this Thanksgiving by donating hams and turkeys to them.

The Thanksgiving meal centerpieces were given out Tuesday afternoon at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

“As a Christian and as a member of this community, we feel that this is something that we want to do every year, not just this year but every year. We felt that St. Vincent de Paul was an organization within our community that was someone we could team up with in an area where that need could be addressed,” said Cynthia Brehm, with the Republican Party of Bexar County.

The funds to buy the turkeys and hams came from a member of the Republican Party. The people at St. Vincent de Paul made sure the donations went to people who need it this time of the year.

