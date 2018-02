SAN ANTONIO - Show your sweetheart how much you "otterly" love them with a date at the San Antonio Zoo on Valentine's Day.

The Wild at Heart dinner is now open for reservations. The dinner includes a three-course surf and turf cuisine, wine, chocolate-covered strawberries and a hippo feed viewing experience.

The entire reservation is $75 a person and does not require zoo admission.

This is a 21 and up only event.

