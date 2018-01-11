James Avery releases San Antonio-themed charm

SAN ANTONIO - Just in time for Valentine’s Day, James Avery has several new charms for that special someone in your life.

The new line includes 33 new items from heart-shaped rings and chains to gemstone earrings.

The Kerrville-based company even has a Texas-shaped charm with San Antonio emblazoned on it.

Prices for the new line range from $30 to $155.

The company describes the charm as a way to "Express pride in the place you call home or remember a wonderful vacation with this Texas-shaped charm inscribed with ‘San Antonio.’"

This is not the first time the Hill Country jeweler has made a charm with close ties to San Antonio. In October, they created a Whataburger charm inspired by the Alamo City based fast-food company.

