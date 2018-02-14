Local couples marry at midnight on steps of Bexar County Courthouse

SAN ANTONIO - Several local couples got married on Valentine's Day right after the stroke of midnight on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.

It was a free mass wedding offered by the Bexar County Clerk.

The service will also be offered four more times Wednesday at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

RELATED: Restaurants prepping for possible Valentine's Day, Ash Wednesday customer influx

RELATED: A by-the-numbers look at Valentine's Day

All the couples need to do is get their marriage license from the clerk's office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at a cost of $81.

"We've been wanting to do this, and should have done it a long time ago," one couple said.

The couples have 72 hours to get the certificate to make the marriage official.

Couples need to bring an ID and know their Social Security number for the ceremony.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.