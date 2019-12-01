He’s 82 years old, and best known for his roles at Lando Calrissian in the “Star Wars” franchise, and the smooth spokesman for Colt 45 in the 1980s.

In a new interview, Billy Dee Williams has revealed he identifies as gender fluid.

“And you see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself,” he told Esquire Magazine.

At that point, interviewer Matt Miller tells Williams that Donald Glover, who played a young Lando in 2018’s “Solo” mentioned that same type of gender fluidity. Williams was reportedly glad to hear Glover mention that, calling Glover “brilliant.”

Many on social media were happy Williams’ made the statement.

“I love this!” one user wrote.

“I am absolutely HERE for Billy Dee Williams identifying as gender fluid,” said another.

Williams appears in the latest installment, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” scheduled for release on Dec. 20.

RELATED STORIES

Family Who Couldn't Afford Disney Celebrates Mom's Birthday With 'Star Wars' Photo Shoot

Carrie Fisher's Daughter Honors Mom in Star Wars Day Post

Mark Hamill Finds Painting That Resembles 'Star Wars' Co-Star Carrie Fisher