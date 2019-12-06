Dentist Charged After Standing On Hoverboard As He Extracted Patient's Tooth

A dentist extracting a tooth while standing on a hoverboard has been charged with Medicaid fraud and endangering his patient.

Dr. Seth Lookhart, who practiced in Anchorage, Alaska, allegedly texted the video taken of him extracting a patient’s tooth to eight people following the April 2017 surgery.

Lookhart’s license has been suspended. He has denied he committed fraud.

The woman he was allegedly working on she says if he had asked her if she was comfortable with him being on a hoverboard, she would have said “no way” because she says “it's unprofessional and crazy.”

