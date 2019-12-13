Family of Coach Who Sacrificed His Life During Parkland Shooting Gets Home Makeover

The family of Chris Hixon, the coach who sacrificed his own life saving students during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year, was treated to a much-deserved reminder of the positive things in life as they were treated to a major home renovation.

Hixon, a U.S. Navy veteran, ran towards the gunfire and is credited with saving lives by herding students out of harm's way. Hixon lived with his wife, Debra, and their two sons, for 27 years.

Now their home is getting a major makeover, thanks to the Lifetime show “Military Makeover,” with Montel Williams and co-host Art Edmonds.

Volunteers were hard at work remodeling the home for 10 days, installing new kitchen cabinets, counter tops and floors. Each room was also painted.

"We're doing like Malibu meets the Hamptons, coastal colors," Interior designer Jennifer Bertrand told Inside Edition. "Everything is comfortable, soft."

Outside, the team laid down new landscape and honored the late coach with a new garden in the backyard.

Debra was overwhelmed by the generosity, saying "it reminds us that there are still good things in the world."

Debra and her family will see finally get to see their home Friday.

