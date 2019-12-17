Tessa Majors Stabbing Death: 14-Year-Old Suspect Jumps Out of Car and Is on the Run

A 14-year-old suspect in the Tessa Majors stabbing murder jumped from a moving car on his way to being questioned by New York City police and is on the run, authorities said.

Police fanned out in Harlem Monday night searching for the teen, who was being brought by a relative for voluntary questioning, authorities said.

He is the second suspect in the fatal stabbing of Majors, a Barnard College freshman who was walking last Wednesday in Morningside Park about 7 p.m. when she was attacked, police said.

A 13-year-old has reportedly confessed to being part of a group searching for people to rob on that evening. His lawyer has said he had nothing to do with killing Majors.

He allegedly told police that his friends, another 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, attacked the 18-year-old student and snatched items from her coat pockets.

As she lay bleeding, all three teens ran, the boy reportedly told police. He was arrested last Thursday, in clothes matching a witness description of one suspect. He allegedly confessed to being part of the group, and has been charged with criminal trespass, authorities said.

The third suspect, also 13, is allegedly the person who killed Majors, according to the other suspect. The third suspect has not been arrested.

A police union leader sparked outrage on Monday, after he told a radio announcer Majors was trying to buy marijuana when she was attacked. Both the New York mayor and the girls' parents said the remarks by Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins.

"We would ask Mr. Mullins not to engage in such irresponsible public speculation, just as the NYPD asked our family not to comment as it conducts the investigation," read a statement from Majors' mother and father.

Mullins said he meant no disrespect to the teen and that his words had been taken out of context.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was also harsh in his criticism of Mullins' remarks.

In a tweet, the mayor said, "think of Tessa's parents, her friends. This is heartless. We don't shame victims in this city."

