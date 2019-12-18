59ºF

Mariah Carey Is Giving Us a New "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

Inside Edition Staff

Mariah Carey's classic "All I Want for Christmas is You" video is getting a makeover for its 25th birthday. 

The singer tweeted out a preview before the new video drops tomorrow night. 

The original video, which debuted in 1994, was shot in a grainy home video style and featured Carey frolicking in the snow in a tight Santa snowsuit. 

For the new video, she's in a dress and much more glam

The news comes just two days after the Christmas classic reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a quarter of a century after its release.

Royalties from the song have earned the singer an estimated $60 million. 

