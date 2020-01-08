Jennifer Dulos' Husband Arraigned on Murder Charges, New Details Emerge in Her Disappearance

Fotis Dulos was arraigned on capital murder charges Wednesday in the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer, who was the mother of his five children.

The 52-year-old contractor did not enter a plea in the crowded Connecticut courtroom where he listened as kidnapping and murder charges against him were read aloud. His attorney unsuccessfully argued for a reduction in Dulos' $6 million bail.

If the luxury home builder is able to post bond, he is barred from seeing his children, their nanny, and their maternal grandmother, the judge ruled. his attorney denied any wrongdoing by Dulos.

Dulos' former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also arraigned Wednesday on a conspiracy to commit murder charge for allegedly helping Dulos to cover up the crime. Her bail was reduced from $2 million to $1.5 million.

Both had been arrested in June on charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Each pleaded not guilty.

New details emerged Wednesday in the case as authorities detailed evidence collected by investigators after Jennifer Dulos vanished in May. She was last scene taking her children to school.

Nanny Lauren Almeida told police that the day Jennifer disappeared, her boss' purse was on the floor and there was a mug of tea and a granola bar sitting on a kitchen counter. The babysitter also said most of the paper towels she had stored in the pantry the day before were gone. "I sat there and wondered what had happened last night that they used 10 rolls of towels," she told investigators.

Fotis Dulos didn't express "any concern about the fact that Jennifer was missing," police reported her as saying.

Attorney Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, was also arraigned on conspiracy to commit murder charges. His bail was set at $2 million. Police said he gave conflicting statements about where he was the day Jennifer disappeared, and what kind of contact he had with her husband on that day, and the day before.

The judge refused to lower his bail, saying Mawhinney had dodged police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Authorities said he is connected to an empty grave discovered by members of a sporting club that Mawhinney belonged to. A tarp and two bags of lime were also found at the gaping hole, police said.

Jennifer's body has not been found.

RELATED STORIES

Jennifer Dulos: What We Know About the Case of the Missing Mother of 5

Fotis Dulos Charged With Murder in Disappearance of Missing Wife, Jennifer

Michelle Troconis Arrested Again as Details Emerge in Case of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos