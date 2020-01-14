Parents of 14-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing After School Are 'Extremely Concerned'

A 14-year-old has gone missing in Brooklyn and her family says they are "extremely concerned."

Jenna Hospedales walked away from Brooklyn Technical High School around 3 p.m. last Thursday on her way to catch the G train, and she hasn’t been seen since, according to the New York City Police Department.

“We will not stop until she is back home safely,” Crystal Hospedales, Jenna’s cousin told WCBS. “She is not a child who is super on social media. She’s not a child that dates. She’s not a child that has a wild side. She has never left home, so we are extremely concerned.”

Police are using social media to help search for the teen, and Jenna’s photo has been shared widely after NYPD’s 77th precinct tweeted out an alert.

We need your help to locate missing 14 year old Jenna Hospedales. She was last seen at approx 3:00pm today entering the G train station in Fulton Street. If you know anything about her whereabouts please call the 77pct at (718)735-0611. pic.twitter.com/DoNpSKh20U — NYPD 77th Precinct (@NYPD77Pct) January 10, 2020

Flyers have also been handed out around subway stations and volunteers are helping in the search as well, WCBS reported.

“We all have kids and it’s our worst fear and nightmare,” one volunteer, Norman Mah, told the station.

Jenna is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

"I hope she comes home," her mother, Jennelle Hospedales, told WCBS Sunday. "That's all I want. I want my baby home."

RELATED STORIES

Body of 29-Year-Old Missing for 2 Months Discovered Inside U-Haul Truck

Grandparents Of Missing Idaho Children Offer $20K Reward To Help Find Them

Jennifer Dulos: What We Know About the Case of the Missing Mother of 5