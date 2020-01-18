Harry and Meghan no Longer “Royal Highnesses”

Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth are elaborating on Harry and Meghan’s new relationship with the Royal Family.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying Meghan and Harry will no longer use the titles “royal highnesses,” neither will they continue to receive public funds.

“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations,” The statement read. “While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also agreed to repay the $3.1 million spent on renovations to Frogmore Cottage, which they will also keep as their U.K. family home.

The palace did not comment on security measures regarding the couple and baby Archie.

A short time later, Queen Elizabeth released her own statement.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” she wrote.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”

This comes after Harry and Meghan made the historical announcement to step back from their roles as senior royals, and to split their time between The U.K. and North America.

The new changes will go into effect this spring.

