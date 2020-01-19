Why January is Known As the Most Depressing Month of the Year

Why is January the most depressing month of the year? Experts say it's because of personal finances and the weather.

While December is when people are in a joyful and giving spirit because of the holidays, January is reportedly the time they have to pay for it.

The average American racks up an average of $1,300 of debt during the holidays. When those credit card bills are due January, some people may find themselves feeling overwhelmed.

"The majority of consumers say they will pay off that debt in over three months, but 15% say they're going to just make the minimum payment," Sharon Epperson, CNBC’s senior financial correspondent, told Inside Edition. "When you have $1,300 in debt, it could take 5 years, paying over 600 dollars in interest."

Epperson suggested transferring that debt to a zero balance credit card.

But personal finances aren’t the only reason people feel down in January.

January is also prime time for Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, a mood disorder that occurs when the seasons change. It usually starts in the fall and winter and continues until spring and summer hit again.

“Lack of light causes depressive symptoms," Dr. Wendy Walsh told Inside Edition. “By the time you are into the third week of January, you are really not feeling great. We are now talking about three weeks from New Year’s resolutions. That's about the time when most people have failed.”

Walsh said exercising and trying to save money a year ahead of the holidays can help combat those feelings.

RELATED STORIES

How a Special Helmet Helped This Woman Treat Her Depression

30-Year-Old Pastor Who Was Open About Battle With Depression Takes His Own Life

How a Fashion Editor, the Civil War and the Great Depression Shaped Today's Thanksgiving