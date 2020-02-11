How to Find the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, so we teamed up with RetailMeNot and its Shopping Expert, Sara Skirboll, to share tips for finding the perfect gift for your Valentine without breaking the bank.

Before you begin shopping for Valentine’s Day, visit RetailMeNot.com or download the free app to save money on everything you need. From bath and body products to books, and even date night dinner options, there's plenty of options to choose from.

First, if you’re looking to give your Valentine the gift of relaxation, L’OCCITANE is a one-stop shop for the perfect gift. It has everything wrapped and ready to go from luxurious bath sets to skin care. L’OCCITANE is now offering a gift with in-store purchases of $45 or more.

Also, picking up a novel or coffee table book is a great way to be thoughtful. Amazon Books has an extensive selection at great prices. Choose from its “Romance Top Sellers” or “Anytime Gifts” to find the perfect choice for anyone on your list.

Finally, if going out to a fancy restaurant doesn’t strike your fancy this year, consider ordering dinner in for your Valentine. Uber Eats and Postmates are two great options for ordering everything from pastas to pizzas. Postmates has a great offer this Valentine’s Day for 20% cash back at RetailMeNot.

