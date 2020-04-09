Recovered Coronavirus Patients Make Triumphant Exits From Hospitals Around the World

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose above 400,000, the number of people who have recovered from the disease is also increasing. And that's a cause for celebration at many hospitals around the country.



One 44-year-old woman's triumphant exit from a Texas hospital was caught on camera as hundreds of doctors and nurses bid her farewell.

The woman holds back tears as hospital staff thank her for trusting them with her care. Her condition was so dire that she was placed on a ventilator for 10 days.



In England, a 61-year-old patient is feted by the very people who brought him back from the brink of death. The man was in the ICU for 12 days due to the coronavirus, and unfortunately, his 92-year-old father died from the disease.

All around the world, similar videos have popped up, showing exuberant patients being cheered on as they leave healthcare facilities and return to their loved ones. And while the majority of coronavirus patients do recover, more than 14,000 people in the U.S. have died from the disease.



RELATED STORIES

Virtual Funerals: An Imperfect Solace for Families of Coronavirus Victims

From Understudy to Leading Lady to Quarantine: A Teen Broadway Star's Journey As Coronavirus Shutters Show

What a 13-Hour Nurse's Shift Is Like Amid Coronavirus