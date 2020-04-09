Toddler Missing After Mother Was Stabbed and Amber Alert Issued Is Found Safe

Hours after issuing an an Amber Alert, authorities have found a North Carolina toddler abducted after his mother was stabbed, according to authorities.

Two-year-old Jeremy Rivas-Munoz was believed to have been taken Thursday by his father, Emerson Melendez Rivas, 23, after his mother was attacked early Thursday, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the child was found safe in Maryland and his father was arrested in Prince George's County about six hours after the Amber Alert was issued.

The man allegedly stabbed the boy's mother and fled in a blue Toyota Corolla.

The 24-year-old mother suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. She remains hospitalized.

North Carolina authorities had issued warrants against Rivas on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and first-degree burglary. He has not yet entered a plea.

