84-year-old bored with retirement goes back to college to get bachelor's degree

Janet Fein was one of many students who walked across the stage at the University of Texas at Dallas, but her journey was a unique one.

After retiring from her secretarial job at 78, she decided she didn’t want to do the activities most places were offering for people her age.

“I looked around at senior centers to see what they were doing, and they were knitting and crocheting and that wasn’t for me,” Fein told InsideEdition.com. “I said, 'I know what I am going to do … I am going to try to go back to school.'”

She had already earned her associate’s degree from Richland College in 1995.

Fein applied to the University of Texas at Dallas and was accepted. The school allows people 65 older to take up to six credit hours free of charge. She also received a transfer student scholarship and began taking classes in 2012.

Even as she grew older and had to use a walker and oxygen tank, Fein did not let that deter her.

“I kept on going and then one day, I couldn’t take care of myself so I had to move to a senior living facility where I could get more care. I couldn’t drive anymore so I had to find a way to get to school and Dallas has the DART system,” Fein said.

Eventually, Fein ended up in a wheelchair and finished her degree online.

At Wednesday’s graduation, she proudly accepted her bachelor’s degree in sociology as her family cheered her on.

“It’s the climax to a long road,” Fein said. “It’s the end of one thing but I’d like it to be the beginning of another.”

She hopes to continue taking classes at the school.

“I am used to doing things for myself. I always have and I felt that I could do this too,” Fein added.

