Arizona woman allegedly threatened to make sushi out of date's kidneys in 1 of 159,000 texts

Jacqueline Ades of Phoenix allegedly told a man with whom she went on just one date that she'd make "sushi" out of his kidneys and "chopsticks" out of his hand bones.

That was just one of over 159,000 messages Ades allegedly sent the man after he told her he wasn't interested, according to court documents obtained by the Arizona Republic. Another text read, "I'd wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet."

The texts, which were initially reported to number merely in the tens of thousands, were sent over the course of almost 10 months.

Ades was eventually arrested after she allegedly broke into the man's home and took a bath. Police officers found her there after man, who was not in the U.S. at the time, alerted them about the break-in, which he witnessed via home surveillance video.

"Why is this happening to me?" Ades asked as she was taken into custody, the documents state. In her car outside, officers allegedly found a butcher knife on the passenger seat.

She was later released and then re-arrested after missing multiple court dates. In a jailhouse interview with local station KPHO after the most recent arrest last May, Ades explained her devastation at the man's rejection.

"I felt like I met my soul mate and everything was just the way it was and I thought we would just do what everybody else did and we’d just like get married and everything would be fine," she said.

She added that she rejected sending so many messages.

"When you’re finding love, not everything is perfect," she said. "This was a journey and I want to apologize because nobody could never be more sorry."

Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial is set for February.

