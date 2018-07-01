Baby Boom at Texas Hospital, 48 Babies Born in 41 Hours

The nursery at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center was the fullest it has ever been as 48 babies were born in less than 2 days beginning June 26.

"There's always talk about full moon, we definitely had a big full moon this week," OB-GYN Dr. Jamie Erwin told CBS News. "Maybe there is something to that as well, maybe not. But it's always a busy time of the year."

Extra staff was called in for the occasion, but the hospital said it was

According to Texas state records, most babies are born in the months of July, August and September, making it even more unusual.

Congrats to the families on their sweet new additions! the hospital wrote on its Facebook page along with video of the cute newborns.