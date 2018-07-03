Bear kicks man out of his hot tub, enjoys his margarita

Mark Hough of Altadena, Calif.,recently snapped a video of a bear enjoying the jets in his hot tub and lapping at his knocked-over margarita one hot Friday afternoon.

"He was playing, having a grand old time," Hough told APTN. Bubbling away in the Jacuzzi, enjoying himself.

Hough explained that he had intended to enjoy the hot tub and drink when he heard twigs snapping and leaves rustling around him. He assumed it was his neighbors moving about, but then the noises became louder.

"So I got up, looked over in the bushes and lo and behold there's a bear climbing up over my fence," Hough said.

He immediately went back into his house. Peering out moments later, he spotted the bear again this time, relaxing in his spot and enjoying the jets.

Then the bear got up, "walked right over to the margarita, knocked it over, and lapped it,"Hough said.

About an hour later, Hough looked up to see the bear napping in a tree.

"So he had his margarita, he had his Jacuzzi, and now he's ready for an hour nap," Hough said.

The bear eventually left on its own, Hough said.

And to unwind following the bizarre situation, Hough made himself two margaritas.