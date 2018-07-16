Inside Edition

Bulldog rides skateboard up and down boardwalk

This bulldog is no stranger to shredding the gnar.

Taryn Arnold of California posted a video to Twitter of a bulldog jumping on a skateboard, and riding up and down the boardwalk.

The pup had apparently been chasing after a skateboarder when the owner apologized, according to her post on Twitter.

Moments later, the bulldog hopped onto the board and took it for a ride.

After going viral, with nearly two million views in two days, Arnold discovered the rescued bulldogs name is Rey and he often uses a skateboard as his preferred mode of transportation.

