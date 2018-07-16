Bulldog rides skateboard up and down boardwalk

Taryn Arnold of California posted a video to Twitter of a bulldog jumping on a skateboard, and riding up and down the boardwalk.

i cannot believe the miracle i just witnessed - this dog just chased down a skateboarder until he stopped and the owner ran over - “SO sorry, he honestly just loves skateboards” AND THEN HE DID THIS: pic.twitter.com/26mhKpFeta — Taryn Arnold (@Thetarynarnold) July 14, 2018

The pup had apparently been chasing after a skateboarder when the owner apologized, according to her post on Twitter.

Moments later, the bulldog hopped onto the board and took it for a ride.

After going viral, with nearly two million views in two days, Arnold discovered the rescued bulldogs name is Rey and he often uses a skateboard as his preferred mode of transportation.