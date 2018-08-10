Dangerous 'firenado' spins during U.K. factory fire

A "firenado" swirling around in England is like a scene straight out of an apocalyptic movie.
The fire whirl, which is caused by hot flames hitting cooler air, was captured on camera in Derbyshire as it spun in a vortex resembling a tornado.
They can be extremely dangerous.
Firefighters battling the blaze Tuesday at a plastics factory caught sight of the spinning flames.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
