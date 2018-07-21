Man arrested after stealing date's car and using it for another date that same night

To make it even more interesting, the women share a personal connection they are god sisters!

Faith Pugh, of Memphis, said she received a text from Kelton Griffin, 21,asking her to go out with him. The two had not spoken to one another much since high school.

Pugh agreed to go to dinner and could not have expected what happened next.

"I dont know who dropped him off,"Pugh told WREG. "He just got dropped off."

Without a car, the pair took Pughs black Volvo, but Griffin did not know where to go for the dinner.

Instead, WREG reported they drove to a gas station where Griffin asked Pugh to buy him a cigar.

Pugh complied and when she returned, her Volvo was gone.

"He drove off,"Pugh said. "I came outside and my car was gone."

Pugh told WREG her mother picked her up from the gas station and later received a text from her god sister, saying Griffin had asked her out.

The plan was now to find them and get her car back.

After texting for an address, Pugh said she used the GPS on her god sisters phone to track their location.

Griffin and Pughs godsister were found at a drive-in movie theater in her car.

He let her drive, so she drove him to the drive-in. He didnt even have any money, Pugh told WREG. She actually paid their way to get in the drive-in just so I could get my car back."

Griffin, who has a previous criminal record, was arrested later that night and charged with theft of property. He has not yet entered a plea.

I hope hes in jail for a long time," Pugh said."I never want to speak to him ever again."