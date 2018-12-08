Man yells 'there's no Santa Claus' at holiday event, upsets children

A real life Grinch ruined Christmas for dozens of children in Florida.

A man showed up to Cape Coral’s Festival of Lights last week, with a message that upset several attendees, According to WBBH.

He held up a sign and repeatedly screamed “there’s no Santa Claus,” upsetting many children who were there.

Cape Coral police were also present, but couldn’t do anything because they say the man was exercising his first amendment right of Freedom of Speech. Authorities did mention they could’ve stepped in if the man used a voice enhancer like a megaphone or if he started a riot.

RELATED STORIES

Watch Out, Santa! Aquarium Keepers Dress Up as St. Nick as They Swim Among Sharks

Secret Santa Gives $10K to Couple That Took In 4 Kids After Parents Took Their Own Lives

Children Devastated After Substitute Teacher Tells Them Santa Claus Isn't Real