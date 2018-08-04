Minnesota teen pushed 8-year-old 30 feet off waterslide because the line was slow, cops say

In the probably cause affidavit, the Apple Valley Police Department said 18-year-old Roman Adams was in line for an attraction at Apple Valley Aquatic Center on Tuesday when he pushed the boy over the top of a slide platform.

The boy plummeted 30 feet to the ground, suffering fractures in both feet, a broken femur and breaks in several places in his shoulder.

Luckily, the boy will survive. However, the details that have emerged about what led to his suffering are grim.

Per the affidavit, Adams “stated that he was waiting in line to use the slide and that it was taking a long time“ and "admitted that he threw the child from the platform."

Adams was later interviewed by a detective with the Apple Valley Police Department during which he stated that the line was too long so he ‘pushed’ the child over the railing and saw him fall.

Adams, who was reportedly at the park with an attendant who helps with his developmental disabilities, has been charged with third degree felony assault.

He was booked in Dakota County jail and has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

If convicted, Adams could serve up to five years in prison.

RELATED STORIES

Mother Kicked Out of Water Park Speaks Out

Boy, 10, Flies Off Waterslide at Opening Day of New Amusement Park

Family of Boy, 10, Who Died on World's Tallest Waterslide to Receive Nearly $20 Million