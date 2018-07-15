Multi-vehicle crash in New Mexico leaves 3 dead and dozens injured: reports

The collision, which occurred on I-25 north of Bernalillo, involved a semi-trailer, a passenger vehicle, a pickup truck and a rollover bus and left a 100-yard-long crash scene.

Of the 38 people who were treated on the scene, 35 were passengers on the bus, according to initial reports. Dozens were transported to the hospital, four in critical condition.

The freeway was closed in both directions as authorities responded to the scene, according to the Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue.

The identities of the victims and details of the passenger bus were not immediately known.