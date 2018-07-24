Naked man busted while working out at Planet Fitness thought it was a 'judgment free zone'

Eric Stagno, 34, was busted inside the Plaistow branch of the gym after fellow members allegedly caught him exercising naked, according to reports.

"He walked into the gym, stripped down at the door, then proceeded to walk back and forth a couple of times before settling in on the yoga mats," Plaistow Capt. Brett Morgan said in a statement to InsideEdition.com. "When officers arrived, they found him there, completely nude, on his knees in a yoga-type position."

The captain added: "The only statement that he made was that he thought it was a 'judgment free zone' apparently referencing the chains slogan."

Stagno was taken into custody without incident and charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct, according to police.

He was released on $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Sept.21 for arraignment, during which he will enter a plea.