New 911 call shows 'Permit Patty' did call police on 8-year-old for selling water

Alison Ettel became known after a viral video surfaced of her calling police on African-American girl for selling water without a permit outside her own home last week. However, Ettel previously told the Huffington Postthat she was only pretending to do so.

In a 911 call obtained by KTVU, Ettel can be heard saying, "I have someone who does not have a vendor permit who is selling water across from the ballpark. Can I get someone to talk about that?

The dispatcher asked Ettel to hold as she is transferred to police. The call then comes to an end.Its not clear if Ettel hung up.

Ettel received a host of backlash after the viral video surfaced, with many saying the incident was an example of racism. Ettel denied those allegations and said she was bothered because the child and her mother were screaming "about what they were selling."

She has since apologized and stepped down as CEO of cannabis firm TreatWell Health.

Erin Austin, the 8-year-old girl's mother, said her daughter was selling bottled water to raise money so she can go on a Disneyland trip.