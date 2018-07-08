New Jersey mom survives crash that killed her husband and 4 daughters

Mary Rose Trinidad, her husband, Audie Trinidad, 61 and their daughters - Kaitlyn, 20, Danna, 17, and 13-year-old twins Allison and Melissa - were driving home to Teaneck on a Delaware highway when a vehicle struck their minivan.

"We will never see them again," the dads brother, Daniel Trinidad, told the New York Post. "I'm trying to keep it together. We don't know how we will cope once reality sets in. They're all gone, gone."

The family was reportedly returning from a 4th of July holiday trip around 4 p.m. when an F-350 pickup truck crossed the median and struck a northbound car, which spun out of control. The pickup truck continued traveling southbound on the wrong side of the road when it collided with the Trinidad family's Toyota Sienna.

Mary Rose Trinidad and her husband were properly restrained in the vehicle, but their four daughters were not, police said.

Mary Rose was taken to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, with serious injuries after the crash, reports said. She is now is stable and alert condition, ABC News reported.

"To lose four children in a crash ... it's just unheard of," Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe said.

The driver of the pickup, a 44-year-old Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck was also treated.

It is not clear if the driver of the pickup will be charged in connection with the crash. Authorities said they are investigating whether impairment was a factor.

A GoFundMe for the family's funeral arrangements has already raised more than $85,000 of its $100,000 goal.

A candle light vigil will be held for the family at Milton Votee Park in Teaneck, NJ on Sunday night.

RELATED STORIES

Family Killed in Crash Sparks Toyota Hearings

Lawyer Alleges Cover-Up in Investigation of Venus Williams After Fatal Crash

Florida Woman Sports Ear-to-Ear Grin After She's Arrested for DUI After Fatal Crash