Paranormal Activity? Camera catches possible ghost hand lifting hearse's handle

However, there’s no denying that some entity is responsible for moving the handle on a Victorian hearse.

Steve Wesson had been hearing rumors of paranormal activity at Nottingham’s Haunted Museum, so he decided to investigate.

On Jan. 3, the paranormal investigator set up a camera to hopefully catch a ghoul in the act. Trouble is, all his video caught is a handle on the old hearse being lifted up, but no one is seen on the tape.

"On the morning of Jan. 4, I went through the camera footage and did not expect to see what I did,” Wesson told Caters News Agency. “Caught on camera, I saw the handle being pushed up in the air with great force being falling back down to its original place — it was very scary but also amazing!"

Wesson acknowledged that the museum houses many items with spiritual oddities. He also said the ghost distorted the camera’s settings.

"We were using a 1080p night vision motion camera so it would not have been possible to have this level of pixelation on its own,” Wesson said, pointing to further possible proof that there could be active spirits both in this realm, and beyond.

