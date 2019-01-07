Parents of missing Colorado mom file wrongful death suit against her fiance

Kelsey Berreth's parents have sued her fiance, Patrick Frazee, who's accused of killing her.

Berreth, 29, was last seen at a Safeway supermarket in Woodland Park, Colorado, with her 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee, on Nov. 22. Though authorities strongly believe she is dead, her body has not yet been found.

Berreth's parents, Cheryl and Darrell, filed a wrongful death lawsuit Friday, seeking unspecified damages against 32-year-old Frazee, according to The Associated Press.

Frazee is also charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder.



Frazee is being held without bond at the Teller County Jail in Divide. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges filed against him. He is expected to do so at a Jan. 29 hearing.

