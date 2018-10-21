Photographer on a mission to find couple he captured during mountaintop Yosemite proposal

Matthew Dippel was visiting the California national park when he noticed a magical moment taking place across the canyon.

"I couldn't believe what was happening," he told Inside Edition. "... I just pointed and snapped away."

Now, he wants to know whose image he captured. He's turned to social media to track the couple down in hopes of giving them the stunning photo.

"I don't know these people, but maybe we can find them!" Dippel said.

The mystery woman is wearing a long flowing dress, while the man is sporting a baseball cap.

If you think you might know them, shoot us an email at tips@insideedition.com!