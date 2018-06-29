Texas officer uses bare hands to wrangle 8-foot alligator in Walmart parking lot

ARANSAS PASS, Texas - A brave officer was captured on camera wrangling an 8-foot alligator in a Walmart parking lot in Aransas Pass.

The officer used his bare hands to hold the reptile's mouth shut, while another officer sat on its tail.

"We have a few alligators, but we have not seen one this big," Aransas police Capt. Lynn Pearce told the Corpus Christi Caller Times.

According to KRIS-TV, no one was injured during the incident and the alligator placed in the custody of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

After the scene cleared, the department posted video of the capture on its Facebook page. They had a light-hearted caption that read:

"Here we bring you episode 1, Alligators of Walmart. Officers found this little 8 foot guy trying to sneak out of the pond for an after midnight shop at Walmart this morning."

A shopper initially spotted the alligator in the parking lot. Pearce urged local residents to call authorities if they spot any alligators.

