Waiter who said customer wrote 'we don't tip terrorist' on receipt lied, restaurant says

Waiter Khalil Cavil’s employer, Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa, said Monday that he made it all up.

"After further investigation, we have learned that our employee fabricated the entire story," Terry Turney, COO of Saltgrass Steak House, told the Odessa American in a statement. "The customer has been contacted and invited back to our restaurant to dine on us. Racism of any form is intolerable, and we will always act swiftly should it occur in any of our establishments.”

The 20-year-old waiter initially said a customer had written the words “we don’t tip terrorist” at the top of a receipt.

"I share this because I want people to understand that this racism, and this hatred still exists. Although, this is nothing new, it is still something that will test your faith." Cavil wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

Cavil admitted to the paper that he did write the note and said "I don't have an explanation. I made a mistake. There is no excuse for what I did."

After sharing his post on Facebook, Cavil had received monetary donations, which he told the newspaper are now being returned.

"Falsely accusing someone of racism is equaling disturbing," Turney said.

Cavil is no longer employed by the restaurant.