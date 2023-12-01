61º
KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to Lightscape at the SA Botanical Garden

Two lucky winners will receive four tickets to the event

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

KSAT Insider Lightscape Sweepstakes

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Lightscape is back at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, and KSAT Insiders have the chance to win tickets to the event!

Lightscape, a holiday light show featuring over one million lights and festive displays, is now in it’s third year at the Botanical Garden. Guests can see fan favorites like the Winter Cathedral alongside reimagined installations, including a beloved 25-foot Dragon towering over the Fire Garden featuring and an even more spectacular display of Bluebonnets paired with life-size cowboy nutcrackers, an installation designed specifically for San Antonio.

Two (2) lucky winners will receive a four-pack of tickets to Lightscape!

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The sweepstakes runs until Dec. 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be randomly chosen on Dec. 12, 2023. You can read the official rules here.

