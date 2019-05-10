San Antonio Police Department Memorial Ceremony

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department on Friday will honor the 59 officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

A memorial ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. in the courtyard of the San Antonio Police Training Academy in the 12200 block of Southeast Loop 410 at Moursund Road.

The press release said the memorial service will be highlighted by a 21 gun salute, the playing of Taps, SAPD Pipes and Drums playing “Amazing Grace” and a fly-over by the SAPD Blue Eagle, weather permitting.

